Two women among new chairpersons of GCC Standing Committees

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi handing over an appointment letter to Sarpajeya Das who was elected chairperson of the Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

April 01, 2022 00:49 IST

Commissioner declares all of them as elected unopposed

The Greater Chennai Corporation standing committee chairpersons were elected on Thursday. All of them were from the ruling DMK.

Following indirect elections to the posts of chairpersons held in Ripon Buildings on Thursday, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi announced that the chairpersons, including two women, were elected unopposed as other members did not file nominations.

The following were elected chairpersons of various Standing Committees: K. Dhanasekaran (Ward 137) will head the Standing Committee on Accounts, N. Sitarasu (Ward 110) Works, G. Santhakumari (Ward 81) Public Health, Tha. Viswananathan (Ward 181) Education, Sarpajeya Das (Ward 44) Taxation, Accounts and Ilaya Aruna (Ward 49) Town Planning.

Raja Anbalagan (Ward 141) and S. Velu (Ward 78) were elected members of the Appointments Committee of the Corporation.

Mr. Bedi said the standing committees were an intermediary between the Commissioner and the Mayor and the Council. Many proposals pertaining to the subjects related to the departments were put up before the Council through the standing committees.

The proposals are scrutinised by the Committees before placing them in the House. “Any proposal that is estimated to cost less than ₹50 lakh can be approved by the Commissioner. Those that cost between ₹50 lakh and ₹60 lakh are approved by the Mayor. Proposals estimated to cost between ₹60 lakh and ₹ 1 crore are scrutinised by the Standing Committee and then placed before the Council,” Mr. Bedi added.