Two wings at domestic terminal of airport merged

The move is expected to make boarding easier for passengers

Many passengers who have accidentally gone to the wrong wing in the security hold area for the boarding gate have had a tiring long walk and faced anxious moments before catching a flight. Now, that’s about to change as Airports Authority of India has merged the two wings in the remote security hold area – east and west (for the boarding gates 11 to 13 and 14 to 16) – in the domestic terminal of the Chennai airport.

This will help passengers accidentally reaching the wrong boarding gate in the either of these wings or if the airlines make any last minute changes for boarding.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said if a passenger went to the wrong gate in the west wing instead of the east, then he or she had to walk all the way up, take an elevator or an escalator, cross quite a distance and then once again go one level below to reach the exact gate. With the merger of these two wings, an additional space of 1,015 sq. ft has been created which means, one or two additional boarding gates may be added in the near future as well, according to a release.

“There have been numerous occasions when passengers have missed flights due to this separation of east and west wings and this merger is a quick and easy solution to the issue and passengers now can freely move all through from gate numbers 11-16 without any hassle,” the release said.

There are two security hold areas in the domestic terminal, the primary one at second level of the terminal and the remote security hold area at the ground floor.