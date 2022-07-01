Two-wheelers allowed to use Katpadi bridge

The Rail Over Bridge (ROB) near the railway station in Katpadi near Vellore on the Mangaluru-Villupuram Road, which underwent repairs recently, was thrown open to two-wheelers on Friday, in the light of the reopening of schools and colleges.

Officials said the repair work, jointly carried out by the Southern Railway and the NHAI, began during the summer vacation. The works completed include re-laying of the entire floor with concrete mix and later with bitumen, and strengthening of concrete beams below the bridge and pillars. The entire project cost ₹2 crore from the local MPLADS fund of D. Kathir Anand, MP (Vellore). “The reopening of the bridge is a welcome step as we could pick up and drop our children sooner as we wouldn’t have to take a de-tour,” said K. Vasanthi, a resident of Vellore.

Initially, only two-wheelers and pedestrians could use the bridge. However, light vehicles like cars, auto-rickshaws and buses will be allowed to use the bridge from July 4 (Monday). Other vehicles, including goods-laden lorries, have to use the alternative route to reach Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

Currently, the bridge connects key towns like Gudiyatham, K.V. Kuppam, Ambur, Pernambut, Pallikonda and Chittoor (A.P.) with Vellore Old Town, Arcot, Tiruvalam, Walajah and Ranipet.