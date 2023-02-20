Two-wheeler riders are most vulnerable to fatal road accidents, says study by Chennai traffic police

February 20, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Based on the accident data in Chennai during 2022, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have found that two-wheeler riders were in involved in 50% of the fatal accidents.

The police studied 500 fatal road accident cases, which were registered under the Indian Penal Code of Section 304A (causing death due to negligence), leading to 508 deaths. From the data, they have weaned out statistics involving various categories of vehicles.

The study was done based on the direction of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar. The detailed traffic study had categorised the accident numbers according to the vehicles involved and the number of deaths, he said.

According to the study, the accidents involving two-wheelers with other vehicles, pedestrians and falls had resulted in 235 accident cases leading to 241 fatalities. The second highest figure of 63 accidents causing 64 deaths involves vehicles involved with trucks in which 42 deaths were of two-wheelers.

The third most accident causing vehicle, according to the study, was cars in which 42 accident cases were reported, leading to 42 deaths. While the accidents involving two-wheelers accounted for 241 fatalities, the second most vulnerable victims on the roads are pedestrians with 179 deaths, the study has revealed.

Pointing out that traffic enforcement police personnel can be effective only to a particular limit along with several awareness campaigns conducted, Mr. Saratkar wanted the motorists to drive responsibly as a total of 108 self fallen accident cases had been registered accounting for 109 deaths.

In the total of self fallen fatalities, 108 deaths were recorded for two-wheelers. He wanted the public, especially pedestrians, to avoid jay walking on arterial roads, prevent footboard travelling and advised pillion riders to compulsorily wear helmets.

ADVERTISEMENT