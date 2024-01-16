ADVERTISEMENT

Two-wheeler rider run over by omni bus in Ashok Nagar

January 16, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guindy Traffic Investigation wing police have arrested the bus driver

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man was run over by an omni-bus on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Ashok Nagar on Monday night. The Guindy Traffic Investigation wing police have arrested the bus driver.

An officer of the Guindy police station said that when T. Ezhilrajan, of Sankar Nagar in Pammal, was riding a two-wheeler on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, the omni bus, driven by S. Akhilesh, of Idukki, Kerala, rammed into the back of the two-wheeler near the P.T. Rajan junction signal. Ezhilrajan was knocked down in the impact and was crushed to death under the wheels of the bus.

The Guindy police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

