GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-wheeler rider run over by omni bus in Ashok Nagar

The Guindy Traffic Investigation wing police have arrested the bus driver

January 16, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man was run over by an omni-bus on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Ashok Nagar on Monday night. The Guindy Traffic Investigation wing police have arrested the bus driver.

An officer of the Guindy police station said that when T. Ezhilrajan, of Sankar Nagar in Pammal, was riding a two-wheeler on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, the omni bus, driven by S. Akhilesh, of Idukki, Kerala, rammed into the back of the two-wheeler near the P.T. Rajan junction signal. Ezhilrajan was knocked down in the impact and was crushed to death under the wheels of the bus.

The Guindy police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.