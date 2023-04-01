Two-wheeler rider rams a car at traffic signal, killed on the spot

April 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after hitting a car at the Sholinganallur junction in the early morning on Saturday.

Diwanshu, a native of West Bengal, was staying with his friends at Navalur in the city. The victim was proceeding in a high-end two-wheeler to meet his friends on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai towards Sholinganallur when he lost control of his vehicle near the Kumaran Nagar traffic junction and hit a car waiting at the signal to reach Alamelumangapuram. He suffered head injuries and died onthe spot.

Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing, on being alerted, visited the accident site and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.