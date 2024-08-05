GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-wheeler rider mowed down by speeding lorry

Published - August 05, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old two-wheeler rider was mowed down by a speeding water tanker lorry near Kumaran Nagar bus stop on Saturday night.

The police said Mohanrau, a resident of Ponniamman Koil Street of Sholinganallur, was working as a sweeper at a private college near Siruseri. On Saturday night, he was on his way back home on a two-wheeler when a water tanker coming from Thazhambur collided with his vehicle.

Mohanrau died on the spot. The Semmancheri police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. The lorry driver has been detained.

