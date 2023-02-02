HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-wheeler rider killed in road accident near Manivakkam

February 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man was knocked down by a heavy truck near Manivakkam on Wednesday night.

A senior official of Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Venkatesan Ambalambakkam near Padappai, who owned a laundry shop near a theme park in Tambaram, was on his two-wheeler along with his wife Usha on Mudichur Road when a heavy truck hit him from behind. In the impact, the couple fell from the vehicle. While Venkatesan was caught under the wheels of the truck and died, Ms. Usha survived with minor injuries. The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The police arrested the truck driver.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.