Two-wheeler rider dies after being hit by a crane at construction site in Ramapuram

July 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old person returning home on his two-wheeler on Mount Poonamallee Road near Ramapuram was killed on Sunday after a crane used at a construction site hit him. The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation wing police have arrested the crane operator, Dinesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, for causing the accident.

The police gave the name of the victim as B. Deepak, a resident of Sakthi Nagar in Porur, who works as a sales manager in a private company. The police said despite wearing a helmet, Deepak sustained several injuries after being thrown off the vehicle. The residents in the locality rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital but he died on the way.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation police seized the crane.

