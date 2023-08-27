Two-wheeler rider arrested for assaulting MTC bus driver

August 27, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Royapuram police arrested a 21-year-old for assaulting a driver of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Sunday.

The police said M. Nandakumar working in MTC was driving the bus on route No. 1 from Tiruvottiyur to Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday. When the bus was proceeding on M.S. Koil Street a two-wheeler rider was driving while talking on his mobile blocking the bus from overtaking.

As Mr. Nandakumar honked, K. Jeganathan, who was riding the two-wheeler, took offence to it, stopped the vehicle on the road and quarrelled with the bus driver. At one point Jeganathan of Kodungaiyur hit Mr. Nandakumar with his helmet.

Based on the complaint, the Royapuram police arrested Jeganathan. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

