Two-wheeler lifter arrested in Madipakkam, five vehicles seized

Special Correspondent May 16, 2022 22:47 IST

A history sheeter has been arrested for allegedly lifting two-wheelers in Madipakkam and surrounding areas. The police have recovered five two-wheelers from him.

The police said D. Arunkumar, 40, of Ullagaram, lodged a complaint that his motorcycle parked near his apartment had been stolen. On his complaint, the police arrested Murugan, alias 'Suruttai' Murugan, 34, of MGR Nagar, Ullagaram.

Murugan was reportedly involved in 36 criminal cases, including robbery, theft and house break-in. He has been remanded in judicial custody.