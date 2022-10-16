Two-wheeler knocks down pedestrian in Gummidipoondi

A 55-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run involving a two-wheeler near Gummidipoondi SIPCOT Industrial Complex.

The police said Radhay Mochi of Sindhala Kuppam, who works in a private factory at the SIPCOT industrial complex, was returning home from work on the service road when a two-wheeler hit him on Friday night.

He was taken to the Gummidipoondi Government Hospital where he died on Saturday. The SIPCOT police of Tiruvallur district have launched a search for the two-wheeler.