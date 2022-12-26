HamberMenu
Two-week-old baby girl rescued by city police

A woman who boarded a share autorickshaw at the Red Hills bus stand with the baby left the baby in the space at the back of the vehicle wrapped in a plastic bag while alighting at Koyambedu bus terminus

December 26, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Commissioner of Police (West) S. Rajeswari with the rescued baby girl on the Bala Vidhya Mandir trust premises on Monday.

The Madhavaram Police rescued a two-week-old baby girl abandoned in an autorickshaw by her mother on Monday.

Police said a woman along with a baby girl boarded the share autorickshaw at the Red Hills bus stand and while alighting at the Koyambedu bus terminus left the baby in the space at the back of the autorickshaw wrapped in a plastic bag. The autorickshaw driver, on finding some movement in the back of the vehicle, immediately alerted the Police Control room personnel, who in turn informed the Joint Commissioner of Police (West) S. Rajeswari.

The child, after being rescued, was taken to a private hospital for a health checkup and following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the presence of the official of the Child Welfare Centre, the baby girl was handed over to Bala Vidhya Mandir Trust.

Ms. Rajeswari named the girl Barathi on the trust premises and handed over dress materials. She also rewarded the autorickshaw driver Kadhar for his good work.

The Kolathur district police are taking steps to put the girl child for adoption, said the police officer.

