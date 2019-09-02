Two-way traffic to resume on Anna Salai on trial basis

The Chennai city traffic police plan to allow two-way traffic on a trial basis on Anna Salai, between LIC and Whites Road junction.

The development comes after the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), on Saturday, handed over a letter to the traffic personnel, stating their readiness to relay the stretch to facilitate two-way traffic.

As roads along the stretch are in bad shape, the CMRL has agreed to re-lay the stretch in sections at night.

CMRL had taken over the stretch for underground work eight years ago.

According to CMRL sources, they have informed the traffic police about their readiness. “The construction of a few entries/exits at LIC, Thousand Lights and Government Estate is almost over. Last-minute work too will be completed in a few days,” an official said. “We have also informed the traffic police that the stretch can be made two- way,” the official said.

No date yet

However, a senior police officer in City Traffic said: “No date has been fixed as yet for allowing two-way traffic on the stretch. We plan to do it on a trial basis.”

Road infrastructure work, including construction of a median, repairing of potholes and putting bitumen, are pending on the 2-km stretch, the traffic police said, expressing the hope that the trial for two-way traffic will be conducted soon.

“The completion certificate, which is mandatory for reopening two-way traffic, is yet to be issued by CMRL,” the officer noted.