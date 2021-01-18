Two-way traffic to be allowed on General Patters Road on experimental basis

Right turn at Peters Road will be open on the Gemini Flyover side. File Photo

Changes mooted to ease congestion on Gemini Flyover

From Monday, the police will try out a few changes to traffic flow on the roads abutting the arterial Anna Salai on an experimental basis to reduce traffic pile up on Gemini Flyover.

One of the systems that will be tested is two-way traffic on General Patters Road. According to officials, traffic pile up on Gemini flyover has become a common occurrence over the last few months. “We found that the vehicles, from Greams Road and from Gemini Flyover, pile up on the Anna Salai-Whites Road Junction to take a right turn or a U-turn. It was because the right turn at Peters Road was stopped some time ago,” a police officer said.

So the police will be experimenting by opening up the right turn at Peters Road for vehicles coming from Gemini Flyover and going towards Spencer’s junction. “The U-turn and right turn at the Anna Salai-Whites Road junction will be closed and motorists will be allowed to turn at the Anna Salai-Thiru Vi Ka Road junction. Basically we are increasing right turns from one to two and reducing vehicle congestion,” said N. Kannan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

The police will also be experimenting with two-way traffic on G.P. Road. “As of now right turn into G.P. Road will not be allowed at the Anna Salai-G.P. Road junction for vehicles coming from Gemini Flyover. Vehicles from from Chintadripet can take a free left turn into G.P. Road,” a senior police officer said. He said though the G.P. Road stretch is wide enough, many automobiles shops park vehicles on the road and repair it. “This eats into the road space. We have to make some arrangements to regulate it. We have been getting complaints from people about touts, reportedly appointed by the shopkeepers, jumping in front of vehicles to attract customers,” the officer added.

He said a traffic signal had been planned on the Anna Salai-G.P. Road junction. “After this right turn, vehicles from Gemini Flyover, can also be allowed,” Mr. Kannan said.

Motorists said the G.P. Road is already an unofficial one-way. “Vehicles on G.P. Road come speeding from the opposite side, putting lives of pedestrians and motorists at risk,” said M. Ezhilarasan, a motorist.