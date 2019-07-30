Two-way traffic resumes at Nandanam Jn.

A section of Anna Salai from Nandanam Junction to Gemini flyover has finally been made two-way, eight years after it was made one-way to facilitate construction of the Chennai Metro, according to a press release.

Since 2011, barring MTC buses, vehicles from Saidapet heading to Teynampet had to turn left at Nandanam junction to take Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Salai – Boag Road – to reach Gemini flyover.

But henceforth, this arrangement will change. Those travelling from Saidapet can head straight to Teynampet, turn right for Chamiers Road and will be allowed a free left towards Venkatnarayana Road.

Also, for these eight years, vehicles coming from Chamiers Road and wanting to go to Venkatnarayana Road had to take a left at Nandanam Junction, travel on Anna Salai and take a U-turn at CIT Nagar 3rd Main Road to get there. Now, this will change as follows: vehicles going from Chamiers Road will be now allowed to head straight towards Venkatnarayana Road or take a right towards Anna Salai or left to Saidapet.

The vehicles from Venkatnarayana Road could not head straight towards Nandanam Junction and had to take left to Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Salai to reach Anna Salai. Now, this will be modified and vehicles from Venkatnarayana Road can go straight to Chamiers Road, or right to Saidapet and left to Teynampet. These changes have been brought in after a trial on July 26.