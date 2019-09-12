Two-way traffic makes a smooth return to Anna Salai

On Wednesday, there were no major hitches after two-way traffic was restored on a section of Anna Salai as an experiment. However, as the day was a public holiday with reduced traffic density, the test’s true measure of success would only be clear on Thursday when the usual traffic resumes.

K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic (East), told The Hindu, “We are conducting the trials on Wednesday and Thursday. We are checking whether there are bottlenecks in traffic flow . The automated signal posts should be configured. As of now, we are operating them manually.”

“So far the responses have been good. After the trial’s completion, we will take stock of the situation and decide whether or not to continue,” the officer said.

Nawaz Buhari, head of Buhari Hotels, said, “We’ve been waiting for two-way traffic to resume for a long while now. It is good for the public. Congestion in and around GP Road will now be relieved, and there will be free flow of traffic on Anna Salai.”

But many commuters stressed the point that all roads along the stretch are badly battered and would have to be re-laid immediately. R. Narasimhan, who travels to Anna Salai for work, said, “The condition of the road is awful, especially the GP Road, near LIC, Spencer Plaza and Government Estate.

“Also, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) authorities have still not removed the barricades in most places and this could be dangerous for two-wheelers.”

Police monitoring

Some said the police must continue monitoring traffic along the stretch until commuters get used to the traffic flow.

A. Bala, who commutes to Thousand Lights for work, said traffic jams might occur during peak hours in some spots between the Gemini flyover and LIC signal.

“Many think going back to the original traffic flow is good enough. But we should realise the vehicle density has gone up significantly in the seven-year gap. So, police should continue regulating traffic and guiding pedestrians for a few more days, if this configuration is to become permanent,” he added.

CMRL officials said they would re-lay roads at the earliest and the work is almost complete.

Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation G. Ganeshan said the buses that had changed their routes during the traffic diversion, will revert to their old routes during this period and the bus stops will be relocated to the original spots.