‘Two-way traffic arrangement at Evening Bazaar doesn’t deliver the goods’

As the year is drawing to a close, no significant gain in efforts is seen to decongest Evening Bazaar Road in George Town. It is going to be a year since two-way traffic movement was facilitated on this road to ensure easy access to newly-opened railway stations connecting Washermepet with AG-DMS. Yet, chaotic traffic movement reigns on the road, especially where it intersects with Rattan Bazaar Road and TNPSC Road, a narrow lane. This is mainly due to wrong-way driving by motorists along Evening Bazaar Road to reach TNPSC Road.

Wrong-way driving is common for a distance of around 200 metres from the mosque to the intersection as motorcyclists want to avoid getting caught up in the traffic chaos around the Flower Bazaar police station due to hawkers and road-side vendors. MTC buses from the Broadway bus terminus also use the police station route to exit from the terminus to reach Central railway station via Evening Bazaar Road.

On the other hand, the narrow TNPSC Road, which was originally known as Fazer Bridge Road, registers lower volumes of vehicular traffic and more importantly, the stretch connects to NSC Bose Road junction in front of the Madras High Court easily without any traffic hurdles via Esplanade Road.

“Despite a ‘right’ turn at the intersection to reach TNPSC Road from Evening Bazaar Road, it is difficult and risky to do so, due to an almost-continuous flow of vehicles from the opposite direction, during rush hour. So, many motorists drive on the wrong side to reach TNPSC Road,” says C. Santhosh, a motorist from Royapettah.

Despite the location of Flower Bazaar police station close-by one can rarely find traffic police personnel there to regulate traffic.

Some say this area is not being given much priority as not many prominent government offices and institutions are located there, except for TNPSC headquarters. However, many office-goers, advocates and petitioners to the Madras High Court use the narrow stretch. But, traffic violations at the intersection go unchecked.

Prior to the restoration of two-way traffic movement, Evening Bazaar Road was the only stretch in the neighbourhood of Park Town and Broadway that was not made one-way for the Metro rail work. Evening Bazaar Road was made one-way to hold protest meetings in front of the Memorial Hall there many years ago before the arrangement was struck down by the Madras High Court. However, since then, the stretch remained a one-way route to ease traffic snarls at Central railway station due to Metro rail work. As the Metro rail work was completed early this year, Evening Bazaar Road opened for two-way traffic.

As per the new traffic arrangement, vehicles from Ripon Building on Poonamallee High (PH) Road can take a left turn on Evening Bazaar Road at Memorial Hall intersection instead of taking the one-way route on South Mint Road – Nyniappa Street along the Southern Railway’s headquarters. This helps to ease traffic on the narrow South Mint Road as visitors and staff at the Southern Railway headquarters enter and exit from the rear gate of the headquarters, which is located on South Mint Road. During rush hour, traffic moves at a snail’s pace on these two streets (South Mint Road and Nyniappa Street).