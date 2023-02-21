Valasaravakkam ward 149 to get 24x7 water supply from March

February 21, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a move to ensure equitable water supply, Chennai Metrowater is set to implement a round-the-clock drink-from-tap water supply at a ward in Valasaravakkam zone on a pilot basis from March.

The wards 149 and 152 in Valasaravakkam were chosen for the ₹69.64-crore project that aimed to provide 10 million litres of water a day to 8,200 household connections. Of this, the 24x7 water supply system will be ready in ward 149 by next month.

The water agency would implement a system called the district metered areas (DMAs), where overhead tanks would be constructed and boundary valves would be installed. The localities would be divided as DMAs, and water supply would be provided only to isolated pockets, while piped supply to neighbouring localities from the same source would be disconnected, said officials.

At present, households in the city get water for limited hours in a day, and tail-end areas in the network may not get enough due to less pressure. In the new system, water from the tanks would be pumped to particular wards to ensure an equal amount is supplied to all households round-the-clock. This system will also do away with the practice of supply to sumps at houses.

An 2.9-MLD overhead tank has been built at Ramakrishna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, falling under ward 149.

Water meters to tally supply and consumption are being installed at all households. Flow meters will also be installed in pipelines, and the entire infrastructure will be monitored through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software, officials said.

Once the system is in place, the issues of choked water lines and contamination will be minimised. Sundar P., a resident of Ramakrishna Nagar, said “We depend on groundwater to offset the gap in piped water supply. The new system will also help reduce water lorry movement in our area. They have improved the capacity of overhead tank.”

Metrowater plans to complete the project of improving pipelines in ward 152 in three months. It was put on hold to facilitate Metro Rail work.

The water agency is also in the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a project report for the implementation of the 24x7 facility in zone 10 and zone 13 since the earlier project proposal was expensive. The consultant will have to study the condition of the existing network and suggest improvements. The round-the-clock water facility will be extended to all zones in a phased manner.