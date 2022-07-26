Two VIT students get pay package of over ₹1 crore

184 students from the 2023 graduating batch receive Pre-Placement offers

Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore have received an offer of ₹1.02 crore each annual salary package in the campus placement. According to a press release, Motorq, a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company, has offered ₹1.02 crore as annual CTC to Amit Agarwal and Sarthak Bharadwaj, final year Computer Science Engineering students of VIT. They did their summer internship at MotorQ and got the Pre Placement Offers (PPO).

A total of 184 students from the 2023 graduating batch received Pre-Placement offers (PPO) from companies during their summer internship. The pre-placement offers were made by companies, including Microsoft (22 offers) DEShaw (2 offers), Fidelity investments (24 offers), JP Morgan (82 offers), Wells Fargo (8 offers), Infosys (7 offers), The Math company (32 offers) and Schneider Electric (7 offers). The other PPO results of VIT students who did their summer internships with Natwest, Morgan Stanley, ZS associates, Pidilite, Google, Providence, Schlumberger, Wallmart, GAP and Adobe are expected soon.

In the Slot 1 placements, companies like Amazon, Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments, Walmart labs, Silicon labs, Arcesium, Krypto and Meesho are in the pipeline.

Overall, 175 Super Dream Placements and internship offers (with CTC more than ₹10 lakh per annum) were rolled out by top companies in the first week of the placement season. The placement calendar is packed till the end of August, 2022, with Super Dream companies. Amazon made 110 Super Dream Internship offers to VIT students which is the highest in the country so far. Campus placements at VIT commenced on July 12 for the 2023 graduating batch from VIT sharing slot -1 with five Super Dream companies namely Microsoft, DE Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Airbnb and Media.net. The students from all the four campuses of VIT— Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP), and Bhopal (MP) participated in all the campus recruitment processes. The entire process for all Slot-1 companies, mainly pre-placement talk, online test, technical and HR interviews, were conducted in a hybrid mode (physical / remote). G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the results of Slot 1 campus placements this week. Microsoft selected 45 students for fulltime offers, which include Slot – 1 and pre placement offers. The other slot 1 company offers, include DE Shaw - 2 offers, Morgan Stanley - 3 offers and Airbnb – 4 offers and Media.net – 1 offer. A total of 4,630 students cleared the first phase of the TCS – National Qualifier Test (2022), according to a release.