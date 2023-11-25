Two US nationals picked up for causing a ruckus in public

November 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two US nationals under the influence of alcohol created a ruckus on a public road near a star hotel in Nungambakkam on Friday night and attacked police personnel and a few public too.

The men identified as Alex and Melkar from California reached the city a few days ago. Police sources said they got drunk at a star hotel and created some trouble at the hotel, so they were evicted and put in an autorickshaw to take them back to their place of stay. When the autorickshaw reached the signal near Anna Flyover, one of the men abruptly jumped from it. The duo then went on to randomly rough up a few people on the road. Members of the public nabbed them and made them sit on the sidewalk.

The police team from Thousand Lights reached the location and detained them for causing nuisance. Later they were released on bail, said police sources.

