Two two-wheeler riders killed in road accidents in Tiruvallur district

Two persons were killed in road accidents involving two-wheelers in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday.
The police said that a 31-year-old man, who was returning home from work on Monday night on his two-wheeler, was hit by another two-wheeler near C.T.H. Road-Bengaluru Highway junction. The victim was identified as A. Saravanan of Thaneerkulam. He was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital where he died on Tuesday. The Tiruvallur taluk police have arrested the two-wheeler rider.
In another accident on Nochili Road in K.G. Kandigai near Tiruttani, M. Subramani of Veeraganallur village was killed while returning from his workplace in a collision with another two-wheeler on Monday. The victim, working in a private company, was taken in an 108 Ambulance to the Tiruttani Government Hospital where he died on Tuesday.
