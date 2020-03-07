Two TUCS shops in Virugambakkam to be shifted to GCC-owned buildings

07 March 2020 17:10 IST

At present, they are functioning from rented facilities

TUCS (Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society) outlets functioning at Periyar Nagar Gandhi Salai and Saraswathi Nagar Fourth Street in Virugambakkam will have a new address soon.

They will be shifted to two new buildings, which belong to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), at Varrier Street in Indra Nagar. According to a GCC official, the new buildings were constructed at cost of ₹.25 lakh allocated under MLA Local Area Development Scheme. In a week, the Virugambakkam MLA, Virugai V.N. Ravi, is expected to inaugurate the buildings.

The shops identified as 02GC003NC and GC008 will be shifted as they are functioning from a rented building.

According to a spokesperson from the MLA office, the outlets have 1,350 and 1,239 cardholders respectively. While the former caters to residents of 22 streets including Sheik Abdullah Nagar, Sadiq Basha Nagar and Gandhi Nagar; the latter takes care of residents at 11 streets at Indira Nagar.

Welcoming the move, S. Arumainathan, president, Virugambakkam Residents Welfare Association, says “We request facilities like drinking water and seating arrangements are in place for the benefit of the public.”