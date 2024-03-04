ADVERTISEMENT

Two transpersons held for robbery 

March 04, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pondy Bazaar Police arrested two transgenders for robbing ₹22,000 from a woman on the pretext of blessing her. 

The complainant, S.Suba, a resident of Thomas Road, T.Nagar, visited her father who is working in a textile showroom. She was returning home after collecting his salary ₹22,000 on Sunday evening. Two transpersons followed her and stopped on the pretext of blessing her. She opened her bag to give the duo some money. Utilising the situation, they snatched her bag containing ₹22,000 and quickly escaped in an autorickshaw from the place. 

On her complaint, the Pondy Bazaar Police registered a case and scrutinised CCTV footage. They traced the suspects and arrested the transpersons besides recovering the money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US