Two touts held for selling rail tickets at high prices

Anti-Touting Special Squad of Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized more than 300 railway e-tickets valued at ₹3.5 lakh.

Two travel agents who sold these tickets at exorbitant rates unauthorisedly to the public were arrested in a coordinated operation.

On receiving information, the squad conducted searches at Krishna Agency in Korattur and Surya Agency in Ayanavaram.

During the search it was found that more than 50 personal user IDs were used to book the tickets on the IRCTC website. These tickets were then sold to the public at an exorbitant rate. The squad arrested Premanand and Krishnanand, who were running the agencies, police said.

Besides, the squad also seized the devices and equipment used to book the ticket.

In the last three months, the squad formed at the Chennai division has seized tickets worth over ₹15 lakh, and arrested 20 travel agents for touting activities, said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Santosh Chandran.