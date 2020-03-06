Two top officials of Road Transport Ministry arrested on graft charges

CHENNAI

06 March 2020 01:24 IST

The Anti-Corruption Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai, on Thursday, arrested two top officials of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Tamil Nadu Highways Department, and a conduit, on graft charges.

Based on reliable information of a demand for bribe by the officials for contract, the officers of CBI laid a trap in the office of the Regional Officer/ Superintending Engineer(SE), Rajaji Bhavan and arrested R.Ellavarason, Murugaboopathi, Divisional Engineer, Tamil Nadu Highways, Dindigul, and Ovu Reddy, a conduit. They were caught red handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of ₹2.76 lakh and the same was recovered from them, according to sources.

The bribe was accepted for awarding the contract of shifting of utilities awarded to I.Vetrivel, contractor. Further during the course of investigation, searches were conducted in eight locations at Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode. Officials seized ₹25.99 lakh, 91 incriminating documents and four locker keys, as per a release. The investigation is on, said CBI sources.

