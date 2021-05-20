Two teens die as their bike rams into median on Porur flyover

CHENNAI

20 May 2021 13:17 IST

They were returning home when the accident happened on Thursday morning

Two teenagers died on the spot when their bike rammed into the median on a flyover in Porur in the early hours of Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The victims were identified as R.Deva, 18 of Amman Nagar and his friend V.Dhinesh, 17 of Pillaiyarkoil Street, Kattupakkam. They were studying Plus One at a private school, Iyyappanthangal.

Since it was a holiday due to lockdown, they went to work on a part-time basis at a food processing unit in Porur. Police said that they were returning home on a high-end bike at 5 a.m. Deva was driving the vehicle. While they were on the flyover, he lost control and the bike hit the median The boys died on the spot, police said.

On information, Traffic Investigation Police, Poonamallee reached the spot and conducted investigation. The bodies were sent to a private hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a case and further investigation is on.