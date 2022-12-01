Two teenagers riding a motorcyle killed in road accident

December 01, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two teenagers were killed after the bike they were riding at a high speed rammed a goods carrier on Taramani Link Road on Monday.

The police said the teenagers, who did not possess a driving licence, had shot a video of their act which had gone viral on the social media.

Police said the victims were identified as Praveen, 19, of Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Taramani, who was a second year student of a city college and his friend, Hari, 17, from the same area. Praveen was riding the motorcycle with Hari as his pillion videographing the act. Near SRP Tools junction, Praveen applied brakes to avoid a goods carrier coming in the opposite direction. However, he lost control and the motorcycle rammed the goods carrier. Praveen died on the same day while Hari died of injuries at a hospital on Wednesday.

Traffic Investigation Wing, Guindy, have registered a case.

