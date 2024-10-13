Two teenagers held for causing ruckus by climbing on MTC bus near Teynampet

The Teynampet police on Sunday arrested two students of a government college, aged 17, for creating a ruckus by climbing on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus last month.

The police said that when an MTC bus was heading to the Broadway Bus Terminus on September 27, a group of college students climbed on its roof and caused a ruckus. Ashok Kumar, the bus driver, stopped the bus at the SIET College bus stop, near Teynampet, and alerted a police team posted at a nearby traffic junction. In the meantime, the students fled the spot after damaging the bus’ rear-view mirror.

Based on a complaint filed by the bus driver, the police filed a case. After analysing closed-circuit television camera footage from the area, they arrested the two students and sent them to an observation home.