Two Tangedco workers electrocuted, case registered

Tense moments prevailed in Audiyappa Naicken Street in Parrys after two Tangedco workers were electrocuted while they were working on a transformer on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the names of the victims were given as Udhaya, 45, and Vincent, 40,working in the Sowcarpet East Tangedco office.

They had gone to attend to a complaint. Around 11 a.m., they reportedly switched off the power supply and were working on the transformer.

Officials alerted

All of a sudden, the two were electrocuted. While one was thrown away, the other lay dead on the transformer. People present at the spot immediately alerted the Tangedco office and the police about the accident.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services were called for help. The personnel ensured that the supply was completely cut and brought the worker’s body down from the transformer. Both the bodies were sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Skeptic about procedure

A senior official of Tangedco said initial reports indicate that the wiremen would have not completely shut off the power supply. The official said an enquiry would be conducted to ascertain the reason for the accident.