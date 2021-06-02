Chennai

Two suspects who fled from custody in Vyasarpadi surrender

Two of the three suspects, who fled from custody in the Vyasarpadi police station, surrendered to the police on Tuesday.

The police said a special team found the three roaming around on Saturday. When the police questioned the trio, identified as Ajith Kumar, 24, Ajay Gupta, 22, and Jagadeswaran, 22, they gave evasive answers. Interrogations revealed that Ajith Kumar had 24 crime cases pending against him, while Ajay and Jagadeeswaran were facing nearly 20 cases each. They were detained in a cell and started faking a fight. The trio broke windowpanes and pretended to stab each other. When sub-inspector Anand tried to control them, they stabbed him and fled from the spot.

On Tuesday, Jagadeeswaran and Ajay surrendered. Ajith Kumar is still on the run.


