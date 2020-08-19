Two suspects involved in 50 house break-ins and thefts nabbed

CHENNAI

19 August 2020 16:18 IST

Police recovered 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 500 grams of silver, five expensive watches and a bike from them

The city police on Wednesday arrested two habitual offenders who indulged in more than 50 house break-in and thefts and recovered huge quantities of valuables from them.

Following a series of complaints of house break-ins and frequent thefts from Radha Nagar Main Road and adjoining areas, a special team was constituted under Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madipakkam, T. Savarinathan, to nab the suspects involved.

On Tuesday, while police personnel were conducting routine vehicle checks at the Sithalapakkam checkpost, they intercepted two persons who came on a bike and interrogated the duo on suspicion. The suspects have been identified as D. Kamalakannan, 51 of Pallavaram and P. Kumar, 44 of Shozhinganallur who had more than 50 criminal cases against them.

The interrogation with them revealed that they had burgled several houses in Pallikaranai and Madipakkam areas during nights. Police recovered 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 500 grams of silver, five expensive watches and a bike from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.