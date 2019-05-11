Two suspects held for murder of ex-MP’s wife

The Shastri Nagar police achieved a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of former AIADMK MP R. Kulandaivelu’s wife by arresting a couple who abetted the main suspect.

Rathinam was found dead at her residence in Besant Nagar on April 14. The police suspected that Praveen, 36, her son, could have murdered her over a property dispute.

The police on Thursday nabbed an auto driver, Sathya, 38, of Palavakkam.

Sathya is believed to have been close to Praveen.

“On the day of the murder, Praveen came with Sathya and his wife Jothi to the house where Rathinam lived, and the couple stood guard outside. Praveen went into the house and insisted that his mother sell the property immediately to deprive his sister of her share,” a police officer said.

“When she refused, he murdered his mother. After killing her, he went with the couple and stayed at their house,” he added.

The police have intensified the search for Praveen, who is absconding.