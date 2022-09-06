Two surrender for murder of history-sheeter in Thiruvanmiyur 

The victim was cited as an accused in a murder case

Two persons on Tuesday surrendered before a metropolitan magistrate court in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old history-sheeter in Thiruvanmiyur.

The victim was identified as Saravanan alias ‘Olai’ Saravanan, who was a resident of Thiruveedhiamman Koil Street, and had a few criminal cases against him. When his wife and him were returning home on his bike on Monday, they were trailed by a duo on another two-wheeler. Eventually, they caught up to the couple. One of the men stabbed Saravanan with a knife. The duo then fled the scene. Saravanan was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Thiruvanmiyur police registered a case and began investigating. Police sources said Saravanan had been cited as an accused in the murder of one Suresh of Mallipoo Nagar over a dispute relating to a temple. He had been released from prison three months ago. The police suspect that the murder could have been motivated by revenge.

On Tuesday, the accused Rajasekar and Rajadurai, accompanied by their advocates, surrendered before a court in the Egmore court complex.