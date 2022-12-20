Two succumb to injuries sustained after falling from mobile tower

December 20, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two workers on Tuesday succumbed to injuries they sustained after a mobile phone tower they were repairing collapsed in Arumbakkam on Sunday.

The police said the mobile phone tower is located at a house in Balaji street off Poonamalle High Road and a part of it was about to fall. The house owner informed the company that erected the tower. On Sunday, Manjunathan, 46, and Dhanasekar, 37, climbed the structure and were working on it when a portion of it collapsed. Both fell and were injured.

They were admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and later died without responding to treatment.