Two students die in accident

Two Class XII students died after the motorcycle they were travelling in rammed a stationary lorry on the Red Hills-Tiruvallur High Road on Sunday.
According to the police, Surender, 17, and Dhanush Balaji were returning after taking part in a marathon conducted by their school when their motorcycle hit a stationary lorry. In the impact, the two fell off the vehicle and Surender died. Dhanush Balaji was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he died. The police said that the lorry driver was absconding.
“During investigation, some eyewitnesses said that they had warned the boys to ride slowly. But they did not listen. It is still not clear who rode the motorcycle. Since there were no CCTV cameras on the stretch, we have to rely on the eye witnesses’ account only,” said a police officer.
Soon after the accident, traffic was affected on the stretch for a while.
