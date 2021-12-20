Two students detained

CHENNAI

20 December 2021 00:35 IST

Two students who had assaulted an MTC bus conductor and also threw stones at the bus were detained by police on Saturday in Otteri station limits.

The two, who were part of a group, boarded the bus at Doveton on Saturday and travelled on footboard. Some in the group tried to climb on to the roof of the bus. When the conductor objected, they assaulted him and fled the spot.

After the news of the assault spread, a few MTC buses were parked on the road in Purasawalkam causing severe traffic jam on the stretch for more than an hour.

