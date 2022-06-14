Two stone idols wash ashore at Srinivasapuram

The police handed them over to the revenue authorities

The police handed them over to the revenue authorities

The Pattinapakkam police have retrieved two stone idols found on the shores of Srinivasapuram on Tuesday. The two stone idols were later handed over to the Mylapore tahsildar.

An official of the Pattinapakkam police station said policeman Naveen was on patrol duty along the Srinivasapuram beach when a few children alerted him about two stone idols that washed had ashore. Immediately, the policemen rushed to the spot and retrieved the objects.

The Pattinapakkam police took the two stone idols to the station, and after performing a pooja, handed them over to the revenue authorities.