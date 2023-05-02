ADVERTISEMENT

Two stabbed to death near Tasmac outlet in New Washermenpet

May 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police registered a case, and an investigation is on

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were stabbed to death by an allegedly inebriated man near a Tasmac outlet at New Washermenpet in Chennai on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Kozhi Selvam, 25, of Ernavur, and Thiruvenkatam, 55, of Washermenpet.

Selvam and his friend Manoj, 24, had come to the outlet on MGR Salai and were standing outside. The police said the two inebriated men suddenly began quarrelling among themselves, and in the melee, Manoj stabbed Selvam with a knife in the waist. Manoj also stabbed Thiruvengadam, who was nearby and had witnessed the fight. The victims were rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

