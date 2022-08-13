Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested on robbery charge

Special Correspondent August 13, 2022 22:07 IST

Special Correspondent August 13, 2022 22:07 IST

The Airport police arrested two Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly robbed gold jewellery from a Sri Lankan passenger after posing as Customs officers.

The police said Nadhisha Roshini, 47, flew in from Sri Lanka on Monday. The two accused, who were identified as Mohammed Najmin, 31, and Chelliah Aravindhan, 40, both Sri Lankan nationals, stopped her outside the airport and introduced themselves as Customs officers. The duo told her that she was carrying jewellery beyond the permitted limit and took her necklace and bangles. Suspecting them, she went to Customs and complained about them. Later, she lodged a police complaint. The duo was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Two arrested

The Esplanade police arrested two persons who posed as Greater Chennai Corporation officials and demanded money from several shopkeepers. The accused have been identified as R. Rajendran, 56, from Ayanavaram and L. Sathish Kumar, 32, from Perambur. On Friday, they reached the shop of Mitta Lal, 37, which stocked banned plastic items in their shop.

They claimed that they were from the Corporation and demanded money. Finding the duo suspicious, Mr. Lal alerted the police. They had taken money from another shopkeeper in Ambattur in a similar manner. They were remanded in judicial custody.