Two special police officers posted to Tambaram, Avadi

M. Ravi

CHENNAI

02 October 2021 01:14 IST

Police commissionerates to be formed

Additional Director-Generals of Police M.Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore have been posted as special officers for the formation of police commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi.

During the demand for grants speech in Assembly for police department, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the creation of two additional police commissionerates, with Avadi and Tambaram as headquarters.

The Chennai City Police Commissionerate was bifurcated during the DMK regime in 2008 and S.R. Jangid was appointed Commissioner of the new commissionerate. When the AIADMK returned to power in 2011, the suburban commissionerate was merged again with Chennai city police.

Meanwhile, the Home Department issued an order stating that Abin Dinesh Modak, Inspector-General of Police, Economic Offences wing, will hold full additional charge of the post of Additional Director-General of Police, Economic Offences wing, until further orders.