ADVERTISEMENT

Two senior officials of investment company arrested

April 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economics Offence Wing (EOW), Chennai, has arrested two senior officials Kalaiselvi and her husband Ravichandran, of Hijau Associates, an investment company, on Friday.

A senior official said several directors, including Soundararajan, Nehru, Selvam, Suresh, Mohammed Sharif, Santhi Balamurugan and Kalyani, of the investment company, which has cheated investors of ₹4,400 crore, have been arrested. These two were nabbed from a hideout in the city.

Ravichandran is one of the kingpins in the scam and had collected nearly ₹300 crore through a company located in Anna Nagar and channelled the amount to Hijau Associates. Based on this investment, the Hijau Associates had given incentives with which Ravichandran had purchased land in Dindigul, two high-end cars, and other movable properties. The police officials seized several documents from Ravichandran and his wife Kalaiselvi, who assisted him in investing in various places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The EOW police have formed special teams to nab the prime accused of Hijau Associates managing director Alexander and his wife Mahalakshmi and several high-ranking officials and collection agents. The EOW Chennai has received more than 13,000 complaints against the Hijau Associates and several associate companies, the police official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US