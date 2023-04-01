Two senior officials of investment company arrested

April 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Economics Offence Wing (EOW), Chennai, has arrested two senior officials Kalaiselvi and her husband Ravichandran, of Hijau Associates, an investment company, on Friday.

A senior official said several directors, including Soundararajan, Nehru, Selvam, Suresh, Mohammed Sharif, Santhi Balamurugan and Kalyani, of the investment company, which has cheated investors of ₹4,400 crore, have been arrested. These two were nabbed from a hideout in the city.

Ravichandran is one of the kingpins in the scam and had collected nearly ₹300 crore through a company located in Anna Nagar and channelled the amount to Hijau Associates. Based on this investment, the Hijau Associates had given incentives with which Ravichandran had purchased land in Dindigul, two high-end cars, and other movable properties. The police officials seized several documents from Ravichandran and his wife Kalaiselvi, who assisted him in investing in various places.

The EOW police have formed special teams to nab the prime accused of Hijau Associates managing director Alexander and his wife Mahalakshmi and several high-ranking officials and collection agents. The EOW Chennai has received more than 13,000 complaints against the Hijau Associates and several associate companies, the police official added.