Two senior citizens killed in separate accidents in Tiruvallur district

In both cases, motorists speeding on two-wheelers knocked the elderly victims down, police said

July 28, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old woman, standing at a bus stop in Tirvalllur, was knocked down by a speeding motorist on the evening of Thursday, July 27, 2023. The woman died later that night at the Government Tiruvallur Hospital. 

Police said M. Indrani, a resident of Meenavar street, Pattaraiperumbudur village, was standing at a bus stop near her house, when a speeding two-wheeler rider knocked her down. In the accident, she suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. However, she died at the hospital. The police have filed a case and have seized the vehicle that caused the accident. 

In another road accident, a 60-year-old cyclist was hit by a two-wheeler in Periyapalayam, leading to his death. C. Palani was a resident of Poorivakkam village near Uthukottai. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, around noon, he was riding his bicycle to Manajankaranai village for some personal work, when a motorist coming from Chennai on the Periyapalayam road, hit him. Palani was thrown from the cycle, sustained head injuries, and was killed on the spot, police said. 

