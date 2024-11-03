Two school students drown in pond near Semmancheri 

Two school students drowned in a pond at a village near Semmancheri.

The victims have been identified as R. Sri Suthan, 13, and his friend Jaswant, 12. Both of them were Class 8 students and hailed from Thalambur.

Since Friday was a holiday, Sri Suthan and Jaswant, along with other friends, went to a pond in Vazhavettithangal near Semmancheri. Despite not knowing how to swim, they stepped into the waterbody.

Later, they struggled to stay afloat in water. Their friends cried for help. However, by the time people came to their rescue, the two boys had drowned.

The Semmancheri police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

