ADVERTISEMENT

Two school students drown in pond near Semmancheri 

Published - November 03, 2024 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two school students drowned in a pond at a village near Semmancheri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims have been identified as R. Sri Suthan, 13, and his friend Jaswant, 12. Both of them were Class 8 students and hailed from Thalambur.

Since Friday was a holiday, Sri Suthan and Jaswant, along with other friends, went to a pond in Vazhavettithangal near Semmancheri. Despite not knowing how to swim, they stepped into the waterbody.

Later, they struggled to stay afloat in water. Their friends cried for help. However, by the time people came to their rescue, the two boys had drowned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Semmancheri police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US