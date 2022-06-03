Two run over while trying to rob a truck driver

Special Correspondent June 03, 2022 00:01 IST

A migrant worker ran his truck over three men when they tried to rob him on Wednesday night. Two of them died.

The police said Kamala Kannan, 35, Kumaran, 36, both from Red Hills and Naveen, 26, were consuming liquor at a private yard in Vadaperumbakkam near Red Hills. Kanhaiya Lal Singh, 35, driver, and his helper Krish Kumar, 26, from Uttar Pradesh, parked their truck in the yard. Kamala Kannan and his two associates noticed Singh counting cash and tried to rob him. Angered by this, Singh reversed his vehicle and ran over the three. While Kamalakannan died on the spot, Kumaran died at the hospital. Naveen is seriously injured.

After the accident, relatives and neighbours of the victims threw stones at the truck.

Singh and Krish Kumar have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.