Two revolvers, 12 bullets seized from house in Anna Nagar  

January 23, 2023

The Anna Nagar police on Monday seized two revolvers and 12 bullets from a house which was attached by a nationalised bank after the borrowers failed to repay the housing loan.

According to the police, Vinitha Guptha, 38, wife of Sanjay Guptha, took a housing loan. As she failed to repay the amount, the bank attached the property in Anna Nagar.

On Monday, the bank officials opened the lock and found the two revolvers and bullets in the house. The police seized them and have registered a case.

