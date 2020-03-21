Two remanded for rumour-mongering

Two persons were remanded for spreading rumours on social messaging platforms about COVID-19 deaths in Poonamallee.

According to the police, Sivakumar, 37, a resident of Kattupakkam, started a rumour that 12 persons had died due to COVID-19 in Poonamallee, and shared the information with his friend Benjamin, 33, through a messaging app, on March 17. Sivakumar, who was working with Hyundai, spread the rumour to shut down his company.

Both of them have been remanded.

Across the State, over a dozen cases have been lodged against netizens. This, despite the Director General of Police, J.K. Tripathy, already warning of stringent action against those spreading rumours/ false information about the COVID-19 outbreak

Additional Director General of Police K. Jayanth Murali told The Hindu, “We are countering messages. We are taking action against all rumour mongers and are booking cases under Section 54 (punishment for false warning) of the Disaster Management Act.”

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan also warned of stringent action against those spreading rumours through mobile-messaging networks.