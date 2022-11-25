Two pythons rescued in Vellore

November 25, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Vellore

This is the second incident in a week where pythons were rescued in the region by forest officials

The Hindu Bureau

Two nine-foot-long Indian pythons were rescued by the forest officials in Agara Rajapalayam and Pooncholai villages near Anaicut in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two nine-feet-long Indian pythons were rescued by forest officials in Agara Rajapalayam and Pooncholai villages near Anaicut in Vellore on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, around 11.30 p.m. they received an alert from residents that one of the pythons was found in the thick bushes along the village road in Agara Rajapalayam while another python was found in a tree in Pooncholai village.

Two forest teams led by forester, M. Sudha and forest watcher D. Venkatesan rescued the pythons and released them in the Sanakuppam Reserve Forest (RF) on Friday morning. This is the second incident in less than a week where pythons were rescued in the region by forest officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Such incidents happen regularly as these villages are located near the RF that has many such reptiles in the wild. We have informed the residents including farmers to go safely in thickly-wooded areas,” said V. Sowmya, Forest Range Officer (Odugathur range), Vellore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US